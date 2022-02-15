news, local-news,

Buloke Shire Council's latest meeting was highlighted by the adoption of the Wycheproof Recreation and Racecourse Reserve Master Plan 2021-2023, the adoption of two key policies, and the awarding of community grants. The master plan identified a number of priorities the Wycheproof community believed were of critical importance in ensuring sustainability and the continuation of quality sport and active recreation opportunities. Developed in close consultation with the township, the strategic plan hoped to be used to guide decision making in relation to infrastructure developments over the next twelve years. More news: Reservoir Road blocked after two-car Stathdale crash Council also awarded grants under the Community Grants and Sponsorship Program to groups including: a $1500 Project Support Grant to Birchip Business and Learning Centre, a $2000 Project Support Grant to Wycheproof P-12 College for the 2021/2022 Financial Year, and a $2000 Project Support Grant to Birchip Playgroup. At the community's request, council wrote to federal and state members of parliament in December 2021, expressing concern for the welfare of people sitting outside the legal status of vaccination, and sought further guidance. Louise Staley MLA and Stuart Grimley MLC have both responded and indicatied they would investigate further. Council also adopted the Information Privacy and Fraud and Corruption policies. Both had undergone a review with a provision made in the Information Privacy to enable disclosure of information to other government or infrastructure agencies for the purpose of consulting with landowners when works may impact their properties, or to facilitate consultation. Other stories: Updates to the Fraud and Corruption Policy reflect the financial management principles under the Local Government Act 2020 and aims to support Council's ongoing commitment to protecting Council property, assets and public money against internal and external fraud and corruption. Under the Local Government Act 2020, council is required to establish and maintain an Audit and Risk Committee, which considers matters of governance, finance and risk management for the purpose of advice on the integrity and effectiveness of council's financial reporting and risk management system. The next Buloke Shire Council meeting will be held on March 9.

