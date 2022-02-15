ATHLETICS: Exciting finishes in final round of Bendigo AVSL action | PHOTOS

sport, local-sport, avsl, action, exciting, finishes, athletics

THERE were many exciting finishes to track and field contests as Athletics Bendigo Region hosted the 10th and final round of AVSL for the 2021-22 on Saturday afternoon at the Flora Hill complex. The meet in Retreat Road drew competitors from Bendigo Harriers, Bendigo University, Eaglehawk, South Bendigo, as well as Chilwell, Coburg, Essendon, Old Xaverians, and Preston. A highlight was the run by Bendigo University's Nathan Crowley in the 400m. The 48-year-old lined up against Eaglehawk young guns Kye Mason and Cameron Smith and put in a brilliant run to be third in a time of 52.95 seconds in the opening heat. Crowley broke the Bendigo Centre record for the 40-plus class as Mason, 49.01, and Smith, 52.37, went one-two. South Bendigo's 60-plus women's team of Peta Dawe, Joan Self, Annette Curtis and Carol Coad ran the 4 x 100m relay in 1:12.58 to break another record. A night after he ran 10.88 in the 100m at Geelong, Mason won the first of Bendigo's heats in 10.99 from clubmate Kenan Seebah, 11.60. In heat two, Bendigo Harriers' Josh Evans beat Eaglehawk's Tim Sullivan, a 10-time gold medallist across Paralympic campaigns in Sydney, Athens and Beijing by two-hundredths of a second. Closest result in the women's 100m was heat two as Eaglehawk's Sophie Scoble, 13.91; South Bendigo's Keely Trew, 13.92; and Essendon's Sasha Jurson, 13.95, had a great battle. Eaglehawk's Laura Kadri won the first of the women's 400m heats in 1:00.90 from the Guillou twins, Belle and Allie who ran 1:01 and 1:03. After a 178km trek from Culgoa to Bendigo, Dude Kelly completed the 100m hurdles in 18.45 and added to Eaglehawk's points tally by performing well at javelin, 39.12m; shot put, 8.42m; and triple jump, 11.19m. The mixed 1500m walk drew several metropolitan-based athletes and it was Tiffany Bussem-Jorgensen from Harriers who won in 8:04 from Coburg's Tim Erickson, 8:57.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/G3M3FqVFYHjdnjXX9zgHHX/0160090b-7b4a-4a80-842d-bf20c9ede7ca.jpg/r474_631_3810_2516_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg