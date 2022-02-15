Developers launch childcare centre bid at Long Gully intersection

news, local-news,

DEVELOPERS want to build a childcare centre catering to 88 children on a prominent Long Gully intersection. They have asked the City of Greater Bendigo's permission to demolish several homes at the corner of Eaglehawk and Holdsworth roads for the estimated $2.6 million project. Children aged zero to four-years-of-age would play in five indoor rooms as well as outdoor areas and the site, which is directly across Holdsworth Road from Trelly's Outdoor Bendigo. Cars would be able to pull in and out of an 18-space car park from Eaglehawk Road. More news: Greater Bendigo COVID-19 cases spike after Valentine's Day The developers' traffic consultants believe surrounding streets would soak up any extra demand. "The proposed car park will only be fully utilised for brief periods Monday to Friday," they said, according to documents lodged with the council. "Case study data for various childcare centres typically shows that absolute peak parking demands occur between 8-9am and 4.30-5.30pm. "However, parents can arrive at any time and collect their children at any time - hence, parking demands are relatively well spread across the morning and evening drop-off and pick-up periods." The traffic consultants said there would be plenty of space for parking on the street at times when the centre's proposed car park filled up. They studied 78 existing on-street parking in the area over five days between October 2019 and December 2021 and found nearly all were "seldom used". Of all the spaces, only three were used on the busiest of the five days. More news: Free Bendigo webinar on controversial incoming property tax Developers have told the council the overall childcare centre would have a "high level of compliance" with state and local planning policies. "The development is of a high-quality architectural design with solar panels to ensure it supports environmentally sustainable outcomes whilst still aligning with the neighbourhood character," the developers' planning consultants told the council. "The use of a childcare centre in the residential area supports the key concepts of the 10-minute neighbourhood allowing residents to access this key service within a close proximity to their home." The council is considering the planning application.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Tom.OCallaghan/4d8bb311-6c49-4abe-a8e3-e19fe12ed672.JPG/r0_320_4032_2598_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg