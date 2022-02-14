news, local-news,

Bendigo professional golfer Andrew Martin has secured a T33 finish at the 2022 Victorian Open at 13th Beach. During Sunday's final round on the par-72 Beach Course Martin shot a three-over 75 to finish the tournament at four-under - 17 shots behind winner Dimi Papadatos (-21). Martin had a slow final round which included no birdies on the scorecard - with dropped shots on the par-three third, par-five 11th and the par-three 12th. Weekend sport: On Saturday Martin made a move up the leaderboard after carding a three-under 69 which included six birdies and three bogeys. Papadatos' win marks the second time he has secured the Vic Open title (2017, 2022) and he couldn't be prouder of himself. "I wasn't sure if I still had it in me," he said. "It goes to show I didn't fluke it the first time. I'm just so happy to be getting my game and playing well again. "Winning in the final group - I did it once before at the NZ Open - it is definitely a different feeling. There's a lot more pressure, expectation, the crowds are there. You know exactly what you've got to do so I'll take a lot from that." Meanwhile, Hannah Green won the women's tournament with an impressive 13-under par. Both Papadatos and Martin now head to the Victoria-New South Wales border for this week's TPS Murray River in honour of Jarrod Lyle. Over in the United States, Bendigo golfer Lucas Herbert missed the cut after tough opening rounds at the Phoenix Open. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/anthony.pinda/e9b3919f-09a0-4f42-bb6a-99987b558d73.png/r5_0_763_428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg