Bendigo men's water polo squad falls short at Country Victorian Championships

Bendigo's men's water polo team narrowly missed out on a spot in the Country Victorian Championship finals after putting in a top effort during the round stages of the annual tournament. Bendigo was beaten in the first two games by strong teams from Geelong (0-7) and Albury (1-10). The highlight from the games was Dean Spencely hitting a rocket-arm shot into the top right-hand corner of the goal. Dean was part of a family affair for Bendigo playing alongside his son Finn and five Symons family representatives. The Symons clan was made up club doyen, Ian Symons, his son David, Ian's brother Bruce and his two sons Charles and Nick. The team was rounded out with Alex Booth and Luke Edwards. After the slow start in the opening games, Bendigo fought hard in the third match with a win over Surf Coast, 12-5. Alex Booth scored five goals and got the three votes from the Umpire, Dean Spencely and Charles Symons chimed in with two each. Ian Symons broke his goal drought and gained two umpire votes for his performance. Nick Symons got on the scoreboard with a sharp left-hand goal from a cross pass from his father. Weekend sport: In the final game of the rounds Bendigo continued to play more as a team with a 7-1 demolition of Albury Tigers. Bruce Symons put aside the disappointment of his omission from the Australian Country team tour to New Zealand with two goals including an "inside-wood" five metre penalty. Charles Symons returned to form with a pair of goals and Finn Spencely narrowly missed a big left-handed goal reminiscent of his late Uncle, Brett Spencely. David Symons had a break from his goal-keeping duties in the field and didn't trouble the scorer but played well. His performance as goalkeeper was good under very trying circumstances with lots of fast break goals during the first two games. Luke Edwards shot a big top corner goal and Alex Booth was again best in the pool. Bendigo was getting better as the tournament progressed and would have threatened some of the final's contenders, but the damage had been done in the early rounds. -SUBMITTED

