Katyil tops at Weeroona College Bendigo swimming carnival
KATYIL topped the points as the overall champions at Weeroona College Bendigo's swimming carnival held on Friday.
Junior aggregate results:
1st - Wannop (157).
2nd - Katyil (141).
3rd - Merrin (120).
4th - Kappen (47).
Senior aggregate results:
1st - Katyil (147).
2nd - Wannop (115).
3rd - Merrin (79).
4th - Kappen (71).
Overall results:
1st - Katyil (288).
2nd - Wannop (272).
3rd - Merrin (199).
4th - Kappen (118).
Age group champions:
Boys:
16 boys - Jesse Gill (Merin).
15 boys - Arden Thacker (Katyil).
14 boys - Cooper Lacey (Wannop).
12-13 boys - Kai Norton (Katyil).
Girls:
16 girls - Jemma Norton (Katyil).
15 girls - Alyssa Beaton (Wannop).
14 Girls - Madison Gill (Merin).
12 -13 Girls - Alliera Nelson (Katyil).
