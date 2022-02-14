Katyil tops at Weeroona College Bendigo swimming carnival

sport, local-sport, weeroona, college, bendigo, swimming, carnival, results, 2022

KATYIL topped the points as the overall champions at Weeroona College Bendigo's swimming carnival held on Friday. Junior aggregate results: 1st - Wannop (157). 2nd - Katyil (141). 3rd - Merrin (120). 4th - Kappen (47). Senior aggregate results: 1st - Katyil (147). 2nd - Wannop (115). 3rd - Merrin (79). 4th - Kappen (71). Overall results: 1st - Katyil (288). 2nd - Wannop (272). 3rd - Merrin (199). 4th - Kappen (118). Age group champions: Boys: 16 boys - Jesse Gill (Merin). 15 boys - Arden Thacker (Katyil). 14 boys - Cooper Lacey (Wannop). 12-13 boys - Kai Norton (Katyil). Girls: 16 girls - Jemma Norton (Katyil). 15 girls - Alyssa Beaton (Wannop). 14 Girls - Madison Gill (Merin). 12 -13 Girls - Alliera Nelson (Katyil).

