BDCA WOMEN'S: Three wins on the trot and spot in top four for Bendigo Goers

sport, cricket, bdca, women's, bendigo, goers, three, wins, trot, district

THE Bendigo Goers have climbed from fifth to third on the BDCA women's ladder after winning their third game in a row on Saturday night. The Goers defeated Kangaroo Flat by four wickets under lights at Dower Park. The Roos compiled 7-123 off their 25 overs batting first, with Jess Potter (44) and opener Chelsea Wearne (37) batting the home side into a strong position before they crashed from 1-94 to 7-103. Rachael Gray's 3-17 off four overs were the best figures for the Goers, who needed 20.1 overs to answer with 6-124. Britney Mueck led the Goers' successful chase with 40 off 35 balls. * A brilliant 76 from opener Sarah Mannes set up Golden Square's win over California Gully on Thursday night. Mannes was in sparkling touch smashing 76 off just 42 balls with nine fours and one six in what was her fifth half-century of the season. Mannes' innings was the backbone of Square's 4-128, which proved out of reach for California Gully, which was held to 6-114 in reply. The Cobras didn't lose their first wicket until the score was 93 following a strong start from openers Crystal West (40) and Hannah Kenny (48). * Strathdale-Maristians won its derby against Strathdale-Maristians Blue by four wickets at Bell Oval. Batting first Strathdale Blue worked its way to 5-90, with opener Shelley DeAraugo (37) scoring the bulk of the runs as she returned to form with the bat. Strathdale answered with 6-95 in 16.4 overs headed by captain Ellena Findlay's knock of 24, while Blue's Emma Wolters took the round's best bowling figures of 3-13 off four overs. * Unbeaten Sandhurst's strong form with the bat continued. The flag favourite Dragons cracked 1-111 in reply to Bendigo's 110 at Club Court and now have made a combined 5-639 across their past five games. Captain Kate Shallard (50 n.o.) made her second half-century of the season for the Dragons, while Bendigo's best performer with the bat was opener Letesha Bawden (30). * West Bendigo won its fourth game of the season with a 14-run victory over Strathfieldsaye. Led by captain Ella Flavell's 34 n.o., the Redbacks put their recent batting struggles behind them to make 1-125 before restricting Strathfieldsaye to 4-111. Captain Sharon Kemp (24) top-scored for the Jets. 1. Sandhurst - 54 2. Golden Square - 33 3. Bendigo Goers - 33 4. Bendigo - 30 5. Kangaroo Flat - 27 6. California Gully - 24 7. West Bendigo - 24 8. Strathdale - 21 9. Strathdale Blue - 15 10. Strathfieldsaye - 9 EVCA ROUND 12: Emus win way back into four at expense of Redbacks BDCA ROUND 11: Square, Jets chase down targets to win final-over thrillers Bendigo District Cricket Association weekend junior scores Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/G3M3FqVFYHjdnjXX9zgHHX/c4b79101-00e9-479e-a1b8-9c218e78688a.jpg/r979_584_3645_2090_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg