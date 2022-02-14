news, local-news,

BENDIGO Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate missing Flora Hill man, Julien. The 38-year-old was last seen about 11.30pm on Saturday February 12 in Flora Hill, Bendigo. MORE NEWS: Police and family have concerns for Julien as his disappearance is out of character. He is described as 175cm tall with a solid build, long brown hair, beard and blue eyes. Police have released an image of Julien and urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Bendigo Police Station on 5448 1300.

