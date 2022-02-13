news, local-news,

Victorians living in or travelling into regional areas especially across northern and western parts of Victoria have been warned to take care as hot and dry conditions are expected to drive up fire risk this week. The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts a low-intensity heatwave to continue across the north until Thursday. CFA Chief Officer Jason Heffernan said with temperatures expected to reach mid to high 30s, combined with hot and dry winds, Victorians need to be prepared for fire. "We urge anyone in regional areas of Victoria, particularly those in the northern, western and central parts of our state, to stay alert to conditions, make sure they have downloaded the VicEmergency app and stay informed," he said. "Make sure you know what to do if a fire starts near you and carry an emergency kit in your car."

