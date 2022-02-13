news, local-news,

THE international day of love will see Bendigo festooned with crocheted hearts to brighten the day of even the most forlorn of single residents of the city. Bendigo Yarn Bombers have stitched their way to another public art installation, but this time there will be an element of treasuring hunting to find the cheerful items. The group intends to spread the hearts all around town, in parks and along walking tracks in Bendigo to bring a smile to the faces of passersby on Monday morning. More news: HeartKids celebrates Valentine's Day The crafters are notoriously secretive about their identities but have made their mark in the region, with a 2021 Christmas shop window display, a tram and other vibrant projects. The yarn bombers are approaching their 10th birthday in June and are planning their next craft display to mark the milestone. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/151787975/e49c8ebc-481d-40d0-8825-3a68b08c6e23.jpg/r0_189_2048_1346_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg