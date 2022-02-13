Bendigo Yarn Bombers will decorate the city on Monday with tokens of their love
THE international day of love will see Bendigo festooned with crocheted hearts to brighten the day of even the most forlorn of single residents of the city.
Bendigo Yarn Bombers have stitched their way to another public art installation, but this time there will be an element of treasuring hunting to find the cheerful items.
The group intends to spread the hearts all around town, in parks and along walking tracks in Bendigo to bring a smile to the faces of passersby on Monday morning.
The crafters are notoriously secretive about their identities but have made their mark in the region, with a 2021 Christmas shop window display, a tram and other vibrant projects.
The yarn bombers are approaching their 10th birthday in June and are planning their next craft display to mark the milestone.
