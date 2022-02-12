East Bendigo grass and scrub fire burned within close range of houses before being put out
FIRE crews have battled successfully this afternoon to put out a grass and scrub fire in a pocket of land in East Bendigo.
It burned across one hectare of land before being fully extinguished at about 3.40pm.
The fire was off Amber Court, East Bendigo, with fire crews from FRV, Golden Square, Eaglehawk, Maiden Gully, Huntly and Kangaroo Flat among those called to the scene.
A water bombing aircraft used Lake Waroona to fight the fire from above, dumping water onto the flames, and smoke was visible from kilometres away.
A spokeswoman for the CFA said no houses were damaged in the blaze and the cause of the fire was being investigated.
