news, local-news,

FIRE crews have battled successfully this afternoon to put out a grass and scrub fire in a pocket of land in East Bendigo. It burned across one hectare of land before being fully extinguished at about 3.40pm. The fire was off Amber Court, East Bendigo, with fire crews from FRV, Golden Square, Eaglehawk, Maiden Gully, Huntly and Kangaroo Flat among those called to the scene. A water bombing aircraft used Lake Waroona to fight the fire from above, dumping water onto the flames, and smoke was visible from kilometres away. More news: Cadaver dogs, family search for cold case clues in child's disappearance A Watch and Act message had been issued earlier in the day for East Bendigo, stating that the fire was spotting into nearby back yards. A spokeswoman for the CFA said no houses were damaged in the blaze and the cause of the fire was being investigated. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FYSdcQc94fx3dT9TC3HQuE/05487b98-9579-41f5-9470-d4f2c6687f0d.jpg/r0_600_5481_3697_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg