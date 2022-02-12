Hadden dominates track championships to win Bendigo elite men's title

sport, local-sport, nate, hadden, bendigo, district, cycling, championships, 2022

NATE Hadden dominated in Thursday night's finale to the Bendigo and District Cycling Club's elite men's track championship. Hadden's roll to the 2021-22 title began with an impressive victory in the 1000m time trial, 1:08.5, on Tuesday night. On night two the talented teenager was clinical as he lapped all rivals in the 25-lap scratch race and then won all four sprints in the 20-lap points score. In the scratch race, Hadden and Sam Buckell surged clear of their five rivals at 15 laps to go and did not let up. Hadden powered away to record a decisive victory from Buckell, Emerson Julian, Toby McCaig and Josh Clarke. The points score was again a showdown between Hadden and Buckell. Winner of all four sprints, Hadden gained the maximum 20 points as Buckell 12, Josh Clarke 6, Harrison Morley 4, and Toby McCaig 1, were next. By winning all three disciplines, Hadden scored 15 points to be club champion from Buckell, 12. It was a closely-fought contest to decide third place. Although he did not finish the points score, Emerson Julian's tally of six in the aggregate was enough to be third overall from McCaig on five. Next were Clarke 4, Morley 2, and Zach Gartside 1. In the masters, Justin Leske also won all three disciplines for a final tally of 15 points. Runner-up was Steve Rooney, 10, from Jarrod Cook 9, Jordan Lucas 6, Matt Brain, and Tim Penno 2. There were exciting duels in the junior championships. Under-17s champion was Bryce Nicholls who won all three legs for an aggregate score of 15 points. The in-form Haylee Jack showed a lot of skill and spirit against the boys to be runner-up on 11. Third placegetter was James Tupper on 10. Next were Jack Ketterer 6, Jacob Larson 3, and Nathan Brain 2. The Hadden family marked a championship double as Chase won all three under-15 events for a score of 15 points. Runner-up was Harry Byrne on 11 as Lewis McIntosh also rode well for a score of eight. Next were Madeleine Douglas 6, and Archie Powell 5. The under-13s champion was Corey Larson, 13 points, as Adam Gale and Tobias Jelbart scored 10 points. After not racing the time trial, Jelbart put in two great rides to win the scratch race and points score. Next best in the under-13 title race were Hayley Clarke 6, Zac Nicholls 5, and Poppy Maw 1. The under-11s championship was won by Callen Harrington, 15 points, from Arie Riley 12, Jimmy Byrne 9, Amelia McLean 5, and George Kornmann on four.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/G3M3FqVFYHjdnjXX9zgHHX/535f2536-9969-4e6b-9500-d8ca4c217457.jpg/r0_504_3001_2200_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg