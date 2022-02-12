news, local-news, Clinton Miller, Bendigo Chinese Association, Lunar New Year, Warhammer

ANY lingering bad luck from 2021 was washed away from the front of the Warhammer shop on Mitchell Street on Saturday morning, as Bendigo entered the final phases of its Lunar New Year celebrations. Clinton Miller of the Bendigo Chinese Association said business blessings had been very popular this year. "More people have been asking us to do the blessings this year. It gets rid of bad energy. This is the final weekend of the 15-day Lunar New Year celebrations. It's been very positive."

