ANOTHER 6694 cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Victoria overnight, with 180 of those diagnoses discovered in the Greater Bendigo region. Across the state, 215 people have been admitted to hospitals with the virus. There have been no deaths in the past 24 hours, however two fatal cases were recorded on Saturday. Read more: state by state figures of COVID-19 infections Of those people currently in hospitals, 21 are in the ICU and 6 are on ventilators. Health workers administered 9877 new vaccinations in the past 24 hours. Sunday's figures are an improvement on Saturday's totals. Yesterday, there were 7848 new infections recorded across Victoria. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/fdcx/doc7brggp0ra5z10h25n6e3.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg