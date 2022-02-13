coronavirus,

ANOTHER 7223 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Victoria in the past 24 hours. There are 465 people in hospital with the virus in Victoria, and 18 have died overnight. Of those people in hospital, 62 are in the ICU and 17 are on ventilators. The state reached a milestone on Saturday when the number of people in Victorian hospitals with COVID-19 fell below 500 for the first time since January 3. Health workers have administered 16,701 new vaccinations in the past 24 hours. Greater Bendigo has recorded another 126 COVID-19 positive tests since Saturday, taking the region's total active cases to 931. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/fdcx/doc7brggp0ra5z10h25n6e3.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg