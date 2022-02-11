Andrew Martin among Saturday field at Victorian Open

sport, local-sport,

Bendigo professional golfer Andrew Martin will be among the Saturday field at the 2022 Victorian Open at 13th Beach. Martin started his Open campaign on Thursday with a six-under par 66 on the Beach Course. He kicked off the front-nine with a bogey on the par-four first and then went on a spree with four birdies before the turn. He then made another three birdies on the back to finish at six-under. On Friday Martin tackled the Creek course with one-over on the front-nine, followed by a one-over on the back to finish the round at two-over. On Friday afternoon at the time of publication he was four-under total and T-26 on the men's leaderboard. The Open includes a mixed-gender format with both men and women competing simultaneously for equal prize money. Meanwhile, Lucas Herbert finished round one of the PGA Tour Phoenix Open at one-under par - six shots behind leader Sahith Theegala.

