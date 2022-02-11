Andrew Martin among Saturday field at Victorian Open
Bendigo professional golfer Andrew Martin will be among the Saturday field at the 2022 Victorian Open at 13th Beach.
Martin started his Open campaign on Thursday with a six-under par 66 on the Beach Course.
He kicked off the front-nine with a bogey on the par-four first and then went on a spree with four birdies before the turn.
He then made another three birdies on the back to finish at six-under.
On Friday Martin tackled the Creek course with one-over on the front-nine, followed by a one-over on the back to finish the round at two-over.
On Friday afternoon at the time of publication he was four-under total and T-26 on the men's leaderboard.
The Open includes a mixed-gender format with both men and women competing simultaneously for equal prize money.
Meanwhile, Lucas Herbert finished round one of the PGA Tour Phoenix Open at one-under par - six shots behind leader Sahith Theegala.
