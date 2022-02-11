Paramedics assess three kids following Kangaroo Flat crash

news, local-news,

THREE children have been assessed by paramedics following a crash in Kangaroo Flat on Friday. Bendigo Police Leading Senior Constable Bill Edwards said the crash occurred after a white utility car failed to give way when conducting a u-turn on Lockwood Road, Kangaroo Flat. More news: Echuca man charged after alleged hit-run assault in Shepparton hospitalises woman with serious injuries He said a woman driving a Holden Commodore travelling southbound then collided with the utility. "The driver of the utility will be issued a penalty notice but conducting an unsafe u-turn." The woman had three young children with her who have been assessed by Ambulance Victoria paramedics and appear to be in shock. Leading Senior Constable Edwards said it was important to be alert and aware of your surroundings at all times when driving. Other news: Bendigo case numbers stable on February 11, 2022 "With people getting back on the road again and getting out of lockdown, we urge people to drive with care," he said. " A lot of people haven't been on the road for a long time and they may forget the basics." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124552816/d8a4a208-6e5d-42a2-93d8-762366a0a7dc.jpg/r0_174_3496_2149_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg