news, local-news,

Bendigo City FC juniors are back in action on Sunday for the second round of NPL. After strong performances across all age brackets last week against the Brimbank Stallions, City FC is primed for a series of matches against the Altona Magic. City FC technical director Nathan Claridge said the teams had worked diligently at training in the lead up to Sunday. "The training regime is rigorous at this level which has seen all of our kids working tirelessly to ensure they get all things right," he said. "Altona are one of the strongest teams in the competition and they would be working equally as hard ahead of the match. "We will put our best foot forward." Read more: NPL: Bendigo City FC juniors look to withstand Altona's magic City FC heads into the matches on the back of promising results in round one against Brimbank. The under-14 squad went down fighting to the Stallions 1-5, while the under-15 team had a 1-2 loss. Under-16 secured a 2-0 victory, while the under-18 had a high-scoring 5-5 draw. During round one Magic had a clean sweep against Geelong across all age brackets. Claridge said City FC's under-16 squad looked primed for a competitive clash against the Magic. "Last year our under-16s took it to them and it went right down to the wire," he said. "They are a quality team and have been for the past few years as they've been playing together since under-12s. "They just keep getting better and better." The round two junior NPL matches at Epsom Huntly Recreation Reserve commence at 10am on Sunday. Read more: Bendigo City kicks off bright new era in cup clash Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/anthony.pinda/58207c74-5e80-43ad-b2a2-1bc69be3b553.JPG/r0_427_2390_1777_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg