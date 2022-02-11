news, local-news, bendigo, campaspe shire, youth, funding, state government, echuca

Young people across Campaspe Shire are set to benefit from significant funding recently secured by council. The state's Office of Youth opened both Engage! and FReeZA funding in a competitive grants process, with both funding streams being successfully awarded to council in January 2022. The Engage! funding totals $180,000 and will be put towards enhancing youth participation and engagement, youth development and youth celebration in the local area. More news: Victoria records 8521 new COVID-19 cases on February 11, 2022 Mayor Chrissy Weller said the funding will create substantial opportunities for Campaspe youth. "This is a fantastic outcome for our young people," she said. "Council will continue to grow the wide range of youth focused activities, events and opportunities which can be easily accessed and available to everyone. "The subsequent programs will offer a wide variety of skills building opportunities, with a particular focus on leadership roles, training, public speaking, event marketing, planning and management. "These skills will help our youth moving forward, whether that's into further education or employment pathways." Other stories: Cr Weller also welcomed the FReeZA funding, which totals $53,250. "FReeZA is a Victorian Government initiative that supports young Victorians to get involved in their community by planning and running drug, alcohol and smoke-free events for other young people," she said. "This funding will be used to organise cultural, recreational, and artistic events, located in supervised and safe venues. "Most importantly, these events will provide platforms for young people to reconnect. The pandemic put a pause on many social outlets, which are so important for the development of young minds. "We are extremely excited to receive this funding which allows youth-led events to expand and grow." More news: Safescape founder cautions green automotive industry revival too ambitious for Australia Campaspe Shire's 2022 Young Citizen of the Year and Campaspe Youth Advisory Group member, Dimity Pearson said the group was ecstatic when informed of the successful funding. "The entire Youth Advisory Group is excited to finally be able to put some action into our words, plans and hopes," she said. "The Engage! funding will give us the opportunity to create one of our initiatives, 'Youth Action Plan 2022-2024'. "During the past two years, although we didn't have the ability to organise and create events physically, we had plenty of time to think and imagine what we could do to better our community for young people in the years to come. "Having the funding provided to Council and YAG will give us a head start and has provided us with a sense of hope and achievement for future activities, groups and events." Both funding streams will be expended over a three year period. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

