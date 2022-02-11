NAB League: Bendigo Pioneers face off against Tasmania Devils

news, local-news,

THE Bendigo Pioneers will be bolstered with the return of experienced players for this weekend's round four of the NAB League girls season on Saturday. Both Jayda Richardson and Tia Davidge return to action for the away match against Tasmania at Highgate Recreation Reserve. Pioneers coach Danny O'Bree said Tasmania was sure to put up a strong match on Saturday. "They were a really strong side last year across the midfield with several top age players," he said. "There's no doubt this will be another challenge for us, but with some of our experienced players back this week it comes as a big boost for the girls." Read more: NAB League: Bendigo Pioneers show might against Dandenong Stingrays Pioneers head into the match on the back of a gallant 32-point loss last weekend to Dandenong 7.3 (45) to 12.5 (77). O'Bree said after last week's game against Dandenong that the team had identified key areas it would focus on to improve throughout the remainder of the season. Meanwhile, Tasmania heads into the clash after an 11-point low-scoring loss to Oakleigh 5.2 (32) to 2.9 (21). PIONEERS TEAM: B: S. Hobbs, F. Pearce, E. Daley HB: J. Richardson, E.Bell, S. Demeo C: E. Everist, S. Orritt, C. Evans HF: T. Williams, A. Gregor, L. Keck F: D. Ryan, M. Marks, E. Gilligan FOLL: A. Zadow, L. Painter, O. Di Donato INTER: K. Fullerton, M.Pianta, S. Johnston, J. Douglass, T. Davidge, S. Pearce EMERG: L. Moss, J. Morrison, M. Elliot NAB LEAGUE GIRLS LADDER: 1. Dandenong (3-0, 370.0%), 2. Eastern (2-0, 159.0%), 3. Murray (2-1, 133.6%), 4. Oakleigh (2-1, 129.8%), 5. Geelong (2-1, 116.2%), 6. Sandringham (2-1, 99.1%), 7. Tasmania (1-2, 118.7%), 8. Rebels (1-2, 101.2%), 9. Bendigo (1-2, 89.3%), 10. Western (1-1, 81.8%), 11. Calder (1-1, 80.3%), 12. Northern (0-3, 60.8%), 13. Gippsland (0-3, 15.1%).

