news, local-news, news, bendigo, petstock, epsom, adoption, march

Throughout March, PETstock Bendigo and Epsom will once again host their long-awaited annual National Pet Adoption Month to help change the lives of rescue pets in need of a permanent or temporary home, and of humans eagerly awaiting their perfect match. Over the past few years, the pet adoption landscape has experienced dramatic yet positive changes and now, with thousands of Australians claiming the pet parent title, the industry is facing new challenges, where thousands of cats and kittens remain homeless. PETstock Epsom manager Renee Conway said the store made an effort to help animals find their forever homes throughout the year. More news: 'Now is the right time': Code Brown to lift across Victoria from Monday "We have been partnering with organisations such as the Bendigo Animal Relief Centre and have at least one animal up for adoption all year round," she said. "It's important for us to raise awareness and make sure we help as many pets as we can." Community members are encouraged to head into selected stores on March 19 to meet rescue pets available for adoption or fostering. PETstock Assist Charity and Events lead Jessica Curtis said after seven national adoption initiatives, it's important to review current trends within the landscape so that we can continue, as a nation, to break the cycle of pet homelessness in Australia. "The pet adoption landscape changes rapidly, and this year we're seeing more cats available for adoption compared to other animals, closely followed by large dogs and bonded pairs - animals that have entered rescue together and need to be adopted together," she said. As always, PETstock Assist is encouraging Australians to Adopt Different this March and shift their thinking towards how they can make more sustainable choices, remove unfair biases towards pet adoption and address the crisis at hand by considering a pet that is most in need. "Growing your family to include an adopted cat, large dog or bonded pair will not only enrich your life, but also the life of the adopted pet by offering them a safe and loving environment to thrive in," Ms Curtis said. Other stories: "If you're not able to adopt, there are several ways that you can help solve pet homelessness in Australia. By donating in store throughout March, you will support PETstock Assist and help continue their rescue initiatives. PetRescue co-founder Vickie Davy said that while they often take a back seat in adoptions compared to dogs, cats make fantastic pets, which is why, together with PETstock Assist, they're on a mission to educate people on the benefits of adopting or fostering a cat. "PetRescue has more than 36,000 cats listed for adoption annually, and of those, 92 per cent will work well with families with dogs and 82 per cent of cats can go to families with children under the age of five years old," says Vickie. "Every cat has a unique personality, and they love their humans just as much as dogs do. Cat adopters are often surprised how quickly they form a special bond - it's almost as though they know you've saved their life. We hope at the end of March, that together we've made a change in the very big and very real issue at hand." For more details on PETstock Assist's National Pet Adoption Month visit petstock.com.au in March. Community members are encouraged to head into selected stores on March 19 to meet rescue pets available for adoption or fostering. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/806a10cc-1146-480a-b0a5-ccc6c38c883f.jpg/r0_266_5568_3412_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg