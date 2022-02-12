news, local-news, bendigo bank, ANZ Bank, bendigo property, real estate

Two high-profile buildings leased to the Bendigo Bank and the ANZ Bank have hit the market simultaneously in the Bendigo CBD, with agents expecting a hot contest from local and interstate investors. Colliers' Travis Hurst and Joseph Eaton have been appointed to sell the buildings at 87-89 Mitchell Street and 91-93 Mitchell Street Bendigo by Expressions of Interest closing Thursday, March 10. "Both are prominent corner buildings and are situated on opposite sides of Lyttleton Terrace near the intersection of Wills and Myers streets," Mr Hurst said. "The Bendigo Bank branch at 87-89 Mitchell Street in particular is something of a local landmark with its eye-catching digital clock and thermometer on the east facing facade." More news: Cadaver dogs, family search for cold case clues in child's disappearance At 87-89 Mitchell Street is a two-level 910sqm building on a 455sqm corner site. Leased to the Bendigo Bank until 2024 with further options, the building has two separate tenancies with a total net annual income of $128,634. At 91-93 Mitchell Street is a single level 691sqm building on a 749sqm site with exposure also to traffic in Wills Street, Myers Street and Lyttleton Terrace, and is leased to the ANZ Bank with a current net annual income of $136, 265 until 2026 with further options. "Both of these buildings are very pronounced and noticeable as you travel on Mitchell Street either by car or on foot," Mr Hurst said. "They feature long term secure blue chip tenants in both and are very central to Bendigo's CBD as well as being conveniently close enough to the Marketplace Shopping Centre." MORE NEWS: Why shelving the Religious Discrimination Bill is not necessarily a win for queer kids While securely leased, Mr Hurst said there was room for long term capital growth available in both buildings. "There is room for future growth in rent return for both buildings by way of market rent review in the future as well as significant scope for income expansion via some minor capital expenditure," Mr Hurst said. "Both buildings present varied and unique opportunities." Mr Eaton said agents expected the asset to attract significant interest, particularly as Bendigo was becoming an increasingly popular destination for a range of investor groups. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FYSdcQc94fx3dT9TC3HQuE/d54a1c84-5d23-4389-b6a9-c7ba99bf8bd6.jpg/r0_4_3012_1706_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg