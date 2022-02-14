community, local, news, community

THE Elmore Bakery is busy baking up tasty treats ahead of this year's Victorian Baking Show. Co-owner and baker Travis Wilson said the business is competing in the best hot cross bun, best vanilla slice, and innovation categories and hoping to take home all those titles. Mr Wilson is looking forward to seeing everyone's products and catching up with other bakers. MORE NEWS: The competition is good for getting new ideas, and receiving feedback which can improve their products, making them better for the customer, Mr Wilson said. The annual Victorian Baking show, traditionally held in Shepparton, will now be in Bendigo this year. The free two day event, hosted by the Baking Association Of Australia, will be the at the All Seasons hotel in Bendigo, on February 26 and February 27. Association chief executive officer Tony Smith said there was a push for the baking show to be a regional event, moving throughout different areas in Victoria each year, with Bendigo chosen as this year's location. More news: Another 7104 new cases as authorities lift Code Brown health alert Mr Smith said the baking show helps to support regional Victoria as bakers and spectators fly in from all around Australia, encouraging them to stay, shop, sight see, eat and drink in the region. The show is held six weeks before Easter to give bakers time to prepare and promote their hot cross buns before the holiday and the famous hot cross bun competition. The event will feature bakers proudly offering an assortment of baked goods such as breads and pies, and will also have the opportunity to compete for the title of Australia's best hot cross bun, Australia's best vanilla slice, and the Victorian training trophy. Previous baking shows have attracted more than 100 entries. The winner of the best hot cross bun and best vanilla slice win a week of a promotional events, including a visit from local mayors to the winning bakeries, and prizes the bakeries can give away to their customers, helping to boost business to the bakeries.

