LAWN BOWLS: Out-of-form Diggers striving to hit back from four losses

SOUTH Bendigo coach Brad Holland remains confident his side can put a four-game losing streak behind it and still remain a contender in Bendigo premier division weekend pennant lawn bowls this season. The Diggers are the two-time defending premiers, but have hit the skids over the past month with four losses in a row leaving them 17 points outside the top four with five rounds to play. The Diggers have lost their four in a row against Castlemaine (7 shots), Golden Square (17), Eaglehawk (17) and Moama (8), and with a bye as well during the losing streak haven't won since their 86-70 victory over Bendigo on January 8 - a result that at the time had them sitting second on the ladder. "It has been one of those situations where teams are getting better around us and we've had a few guys out of form," Holland said on Friday. "But one game can change everything. Eaglehawk and Moama have jumped clear as the teams to beat and it's up to the rest of us to chase them down to get an opportunity to have a crack at them." The Diggers will be striving to arrest their form slide on Saturday against the team they defeated in last year's grand final - Kangaroo Flat. Of the Diggers' remaining five games of the season, four of them - starting on Saturday - will be at home in what's an advantage Holland is banking on his side making the most of. "We've played a lot of away games, but having most of our games from here at home makes a big difference," Holland said. "We knew at the start of the season when our greens were getting renovated that we'd lose some home games early, but the return is we'd get a good run in the back end, which is where we are now." MOAMA v INGLEWOOD Last time - Moama 85 def Inglewood 76. Head to Head - Moama 1; Inglewood 0. Tip - Moama. ...................................... SOUTH BENDIGO v KANGAROO FLAT Last time - Kangaroo Flat 80 def South Bendigo 76. Since 2005 - Kangaroo Flat 16; South Bendigo 8; Tied 1. Tip - South Bendigo. ...................................... BENDIGO v BENDIGO EAST Last time - Bendigo East 91 def Bendigo 69. Since 2005 - Bendigo East 24; Bendigo 15. Tip - Bendigo East. ...................................... EAGLEHAWK v CASTLEMAINE Last time - Eaglehawk 96 def Castlemaine 65. Since 2005 - Eaglehawk 25; Castlemaine 8. Tip - Eaglehawk. Meanwhile, Bendigo Campaspe Goldfields finished second in last Sunday's annual Provincial Championships. Pitted against hosts Geelong, Ballarat Highlands and Wimmera, Bendigo won two of its three games. Bendigo results: Game 1 - def Wimmera 126-54. Game 2 - def Ballarat Highlands 93-65. Game 3 - lt Geelong 75-90. Final standings: Geelong - 3-0, +96 Bendigo - 2-1, +85 Ballarat - 1-2, -54 Wimmera - 0-3, -127 Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

