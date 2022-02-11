community, market, central victoria, produce, bendigo, foods, local, gifts, farmers market

Support local this week and head to one of the many central Victorian markets. Whether you prefer small markets or big markets you are bound to find what you are looking for at one of these events. FARMERS MARKET Join in for a monthly market with the freshest local produce available. This market will feature McIvor Farm Foods, Crossies' Cardos, the Good Loaf Sourdough Bakery and Cafe, meats, cheeses, olives, snacks, treats, beers, wines, ciders, vegetables, fruits and more. Where: Bendigo Pony Club, Breen Street and Belle Vue Road, Golden Square. When: Saturday, Feburary 12, 9am to 1pm. SHOWGROUNDS MARKET The Showgrounds Market is a family-friendly community market open nearly every Sunday. The market features plenty of fresh fruit and vegetables, coffee stalls, plants, clothing, furniture, crafts and much more. Where: Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo. When: Sunday, February 12, from 8.30am. COUNTRY MARKET The Inglewood Lions Country Market is a friendly, community-focused market on the second Saturday of each month. Stall prices start at $15 a site. The first month is free for first-time stallholders. Call Eddie on 0472 539 874 for further information. Where: Brooke Street, Inglewood. When: Saturday, February 12, 9am to 2pm. WESLEY HILL Open every Saturday of the year, the Wesley Hill Market has something for everyone to enjoy. There will be unique items, fresh fruits and vegetables and much more. Stall holders must book beforehand. To book a stall call 0418 117 953. Where: Corner of Duke Street, Pyrenees Highway and Van Heurck Street, Castlemaine. Opposite the Albion Hotel. When: Weekly on Saturdays, from 9am to 1pm. GIRGARRE MARKET This produce and craft market is a great family day out. Relax in Girgarre while enjoying good food and coffee. Where: Progress Park Reserve, corner Winter Road and Station Street, Girgarre. When: Sunday, February 13, 8.30am to midday. HAND MADE, HOME GROWN One of central Victoria's favourite handmade and home grown markets, the Maldon Market, has everything lined up this weekend. The event brings together farmers and makers, showcasing their best products with usual producers and creators in attendance. Where: Bill Woodfull Recreation Reserve, Francis Street, Maldon. When: Sunday, February 13, from 9am. DUNOLLY MARKET Head along to Dunolly this week and find your loved one that special item for Valentine's Day. There will be a barbeque run by "The Santa Show" team. There will also be food trucks, crafts and clothes. Where: Broadway, Dunolly. When: Sunday, February 13, 8am to 1pm. TOWN HALL MARKET Held at the historic Carisbrook Town Hall, this market will feature an excellent range of confectionary, gifts, collectables and bargains. Where: Carisbrook Town Hall, Bucknall Street, Carisbrook. When: Sunday, February 13, 9am to 4pm.

