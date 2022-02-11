community, what's on, community events, central victoria, events, community, blues and roots, folk festival, castlemaine

BENDIGO BLUES AND ROOTS POP-UP CONCERTS Enjoy local talent with the Bendigo Blues and Roots Music Festival presenting five shows over three days. Fifteen acts will take to pop-up stages across Bendigo with Hargreaves Mall hosting Innes Harrington, Mannix Harrington, Jake Fry, Kerryn Fields Trio and Nathan Schifferle on Saturday from 11am. There will also be performances at the Dai Gum San's Chinese Gardens, featuring Mia Mazzarella, Sherri Parry, Mandy Connell and Flora. Sunday will feature even more artists at the Chinese Gardens, along with collaborative show Sing a Song of Sixpence at The Old Church on the Hill. There will also be Van Walker, Sarah Carroll, Grim Fawkner, Delsinki and Joyce Prescher taking part. For further information, click here. Where: Various locations in Bendigo. When: Until Sunday, February 13, various times. TOWN FOLK FESTIVAL Castlemaine will come together in February to celebrate contemporary artists in music today. This folk festival will host artists such as Carissa Myalu, Charm of Finches, Felicity Cripps, Forever Son, Galaxy Hop, Hannah Blackburn and Hugh F just to name a few. There will be four stages of entertainment across three great venues. For further information and tickets, click here. Where: Castlemaine. When: Saturday, February 12, 3pm to 11pm. COMMUNITY RIDE Join in for a community ride with Bike Bendigo through dirt trails this weekend. This event will start at Lake Weeroona, Bendigo and head to the O'Keefe Rail Trail. This ride will be about 20kms. The event will conclude with a coffee at the lake. For further information, click here. Where: Meet and start at Lake Weeroona, Bendigo. When: Sunday, February 13, 8.30am. MINELAB DETECTOR JAMBOREE Preparations are underway for the 2022 Minelab Wedderburn Detector Jamboree. This jamboree will feature the junior gold panning competition on the Sunday, February 13 and the Minelab Senior Detector token hunt on both days. First prize is a Minelab GPX 6000 detector valued $7999 with other prizes donated by Coiltek, Wedderburn Tourism, Regional and local businesses. There will also be detector demonstrations held over the weekend and entertainment by Chris DeAraugo. For further information contact the Loddon Visitor Information Centre 5494 3489 or click here. Where: Hard Hill Tourist Reserve, Weddernburn. When: Saturday and Sunday, February 12 and 13. DJAARA LIGHTS Djaara Lights is a unique event that aims to highlight Dja Dja Wurrung culture in the Bendigo region through displays of Djaara artwork and augmented reality experiences. There will be stories of the Dja Dja Wurrung six seasons on Djandak (Country) from Dja Dja Wurrung People, the Traditional Owners of Bendigo. Follow the links to download the Djaara Lights Augmented Reality app to view the artworks, iOS and Android. iOS and Android. Read more here. Where: Oscars Walk and Bath Lane Precinct, Bendigo. When: Ongoing, 8pm to 11pm. Related: Djaara Lights display showcases culture, language and art of Bendigo's Traditional Owners PLAN AHEAD BENDIGO FAMILY HISTORY Welcome to 2022 from the Bendigo Family History Group. The group will be hosting an AGM on February 19 at 2pm. Gail White, President of Family History Connections, will be the Guest Speaker. All interested welcome to attend. Where: Number 1 Meeting Room, Bendigo Library, Hargreaves Street, Bendigo. When: Saturday, Feburary 19, from 2pm. GEM CLUB EXPO After two cancelled events, the Bendigo Gem Club will host their much needed annual fundraiser. There will be stalls of gemstones, minerals, fossils, rocks and hand fabricated jewellery. Attendees can chat with members about learning to cut and polish your own rocks, facet stones, cast metal and make your own sterling silver jewelry. Outdoor childens activities include gold panning, metal detecting and gem sifting. Barbecue and refreshments will be available. COVID safe measure apply. For further information, click here. Where: Bendigo Baptist Chuch, NOVO Centre, McIvor Highway, Junortoun. When: Saturday and Sunday, February 19 and 20, from 10am. Related: Bendigo Gem Club hopes crowd show support for its annual expo

