AMBITIOUS runners are lining up in large numbers for the Bendigo Ford Fun Run half marathon, putting in far more registrations for the endurance event than the traditionally more popular 5km walk and run. The charity event will be held on Sunday, March 6, to raise money for Bendigo Health fundraising foundation. Race director Nigel Preston said early bird registrations were nearly at an end and there was plenty of excitement for the 21km half marathon. "People are registering from outside Bendigo with intent to stay overnight so we think there will be some flow on benefits for tourism," he said. MORE NEWS: The forgotten victims of the Religious Discrimination Bill Mr Preston said major international marathons had been inaccessible to Australians due to border restrictions in the past couple of years, which may have been a factor driving up numbers at domestic events. "We think that people plan their training well in advance to take part in half marathons and that may be motivating them to register early," he said. "It is the most popular run so far and we think people are taking their time to work towards it. "We think a lot of people who will do the 5km run and walk are probably waiting until the last minute to register." Mr Preston said that in order to accommodate all of the runners, the organisers had taken a leaf from the London Marathon's book and would start the competitors off in timed waves to avoid bunching. "We are doing it as part of our COVID safe plan, to help space people out," Mr Preston said. The run will begin and end in Rosalind Park and is expected to attract between 1000 to 1500 entrants. OTHER NEWS: Bendigo businesses exhaust supply of skilled workers Mr Preston said he hoped the fun run would raise tens of thousands of dollars for the regional health service. "We hope that we will be making a meaningful difference," he said. "Proceeds raised will go to the children's ward at Bendigo Health. Participants can create their own online fundraising profile to collect donations from their friends and family." The fun run will comprise of a 1km Kids Dash presented by Jenny's Early Learning Centre, a 5km Fun Run/Walk presented by Physiotherapy Centre Bendigo, and a 10km Fun Run, Half Marathon (21.1km) and a 21.1km four-leg relay. To register visit the Bendigo Ford Fun Run website: bendigofordfunrun.com.au

