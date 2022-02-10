Blue EDGE program building and fostering a positive police relationship

news, local-news,

BENDIGO Police have teamed up with Weeroona College Bendigo to run a student fitness and wellbeing program called Blue EDGE. The program is run across the nation and is made up of a mixture of young people identified as vulnerable, or at risk of disengaging and participants who display leadership qualities. It is a holistic program run by Blue Light in partnership with Victoria Police combining physical training, mentoring and life skills Bendigo Police Acting Inspector Brian Hansen said the program aimed to reduce crime through positive prevention. "The program is designed to identify the kids that may be disengaged with school and by getting them involved with this program, it creates an interest with school once again," he said. "Getting them back and engaged positively with school, we hope they will be less likely to come under police focus in the future. "This is all about engagement, nutrition, fitness, and get them back into learning with positive reinforcement. Acting Inspector Hansen said it was great to see all the students participating in the program. "We were hopeful that the students would respond well and it has been really pleasing to see the students having fun and getting into it," he said. "There has been the immediate interest from the students." The first group of 20 students will participate in the program for six weeks, the programs run twice a week. The group starts with a 45-minute fitness session followed by a nutritious breakfast before the school day. Weeroona College Bendigo principal Jason Bysouth said the first couple of the sessions have been successful. "We saw this as an amazing opportunity with everything that has gone on with COVID-19 lockdowns," he said. "We jumped at the opportunity to re-engage the students back in with school and we can already see right now that the students are enjoying it. Mr Bysouth said the students have been looking forward to the sessions and said the feedback has been positive. "It's such an awesome program and seeing it now has been a real privilege," he said. "I can't take the smile off my face, it's so good to see the students working together, having fun and getting along with each other." The fitness sessions are being run by 3T Fitness head trainer Sophie Hawken. Ms Hawken said although there had only been a few sessions, participation had been amazing. The program will run for another five weeks, with the next group due to start in Term Two.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124552816/fe0a801c-fef3-46f6-824e-eee09622114e_rotated_180.jpg/r0_57_640_419_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg