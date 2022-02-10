CVFLW: Kerang Blues new senior coach Stephen Arthur eyes further team growth

sport, local-sport,

Kerang Football Netball Club's senior coach Stephen Arthur plans to embark on the year with a strong focus on the team's development within the Central Victoria Football League Women's competition. The 2022 tournament marks the Blues' second playing-year in the league and will be Arthur's first as head coach. "I see myself as more of a learning and teaching coach with a focus on helping players develop all the necessary skills," he said. "My main goal is to help the team improve their skills both on and off the field and to promote women's football across the region." Arthur has years of experience coaching senior men's football at Elmore, Boort and Wakool and most recently he's been involved with the Central Murray Football League Under-14 girls advisory committee. "As a coach I've faced all the challenges and I am really looking forward to getting involved with women's football as it's the next big thing," he said. "This is about helping develop the pathways for girls to senior football and all the way through to the AFLW." The 2022 season is set to be the competition's biggest ever. The introduction of Castlemaine this year to the CVFLW has increased the number of teams from eight to nine, adding a bye to the league, which has also now grown to 18 rounds. The 2021 competition marked the Blues first playing-year in the league and former-coach Jon Roberts saw big improvements from where the squad was at the start of the season in comparison to the latter stages of the tournament. "The way in which we were able to finish off the year with the results we secured, winning four of our last six games was a good way to wind it up," Roberts said to the Bendigo Advertiser last year. Looking ahead to the 2022 season which kicks off in the coming months, Arthur is eager to pick up right where they left off. "We're keen to make our mark on the league this year," he said. "We have our club behind us - the backing ensures we have everything we need to to do our best this season." RELATED: Expanded CVFLW 2022 season to kick off on April 3 | SEASON FIXTURE Blues' first game will be on Sunday April 10 at home against Bendigo Thunder. Blues are wasting no time in preparing for the season which starts in approximately two months. "We're right in the middle of our pre-season and with round one only a few weeks away it's definitely going to come around quickly," Arthur said. KFNC will be hosting a presentation and family day this weekend where they will be presenting all the awards from the 2021 netball and football seasons. The presentation begins at 11am on Sunday at the Kerang Lawn Tennis Club.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/anthony.pinda/4b819af4-637f-4728-8838-c14e58c21167.jpg/r0_0_959_542_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg