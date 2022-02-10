news, local-news, news, bendigo, city of greater bendigo, tourism, tourism guide, dja dja wurrung

New experiences, suggestions on what to see and do and themed itineraries are now at your fingertips in the new Bendigo and Heathcote Visitor Guide. Launched on Thursday, the new booklet is a way for interstate, international and even local residents to see all the Greater Bendigo region has to offer. City of Greater Bendigo Tourism and Major Events manager Terry Karamaloudis said the updated guide would be a great tool for anyone and everyone interested in travelling to Bendigo and beyond. More news: Central and Northern Victorian Diocese joins concerned community members over Religious Discrimination Bill "With so many exciting events taking place over the next few months, including Bendigo Gallery's exclusive Elvis: Direct from Graceland, the Lost Trades Fair and the historic 150th Bendigo Easter Fair, the guide is perfect for domestic and international visitors looking for a memorable getaway," Mr Karamaloudis said. "Visitors love browsing a good guide and they'll be spoilt for choice with our unique attractions, major events, arts and culture, food and wine, family fun, heritage and surrounding natural beauty. "We are delighted that borders are opening up for more international tourists and this guide will inspire visitors to spend more days and nights here and explore Bendigo and Heathcote and the surrounding areas. "The guide encourages dollars being spent across the region through suggested itineraries based on key interests." Mr Karamaloudis said while the reopening of international borders on February 21 will be a big boost for the region, locals have really helped keep the city going too. Other stories: "The domestic market is still core to Bendigo promotions right now as many people are not travelling too far from their home due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic," he said. "Greater Bendigo is ideally located to attract a high volume of visitors from Melbourne and across Victoria, as well as those flying direct from Sydney to Bendigo Airport." This year's guide cover features 'I am Djaara', an illuminated mural from the Djaara Lights artworks and a dedicated double page spread celebrates Dja Dja Wurrung Traditional Owners with culturally significant experiences available in Bendigo. "I think the presence of the artwork on the cover is a significant representation of Djaara and says 'we're here, we're still here and not going anywhere'," Daara communications and relationship manager Mariaa Randall said. "Bringing people in to learn more about the traditional owners is a really great acknowledgement of the work and artwork that people have put in as part of the project." More news: GAT changes: All year 12 students to be tested on literacy and numeracy New experiences and things to see and do appear in motivational sections, focusing on the region's heritage and history, arts and culture, food and local produce, active lifestyle and suggested itineraries. Accessible experiences, activities to do during the day and at night as well as free or low-cost options are also covered. Each section has a QR code to link to more detailed information on the Bendigo Region website. The guide will be distributed to local tourism operators, Visitor Information Centres across Victoria plus Bendigo and Melbourne Airports. The guide is produced by the City of Greater Bendigo in partnership with the Bendigo Tourism Board to showcase unique events and experiences on offer in the region. A digital version of the Visitor Guide is available on the Bendigo Region website at bendigoregion.com.au/explore-bendigo/bendigo-official-guides Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

