news, property,

Details: Bedrooms 3 Bath 2 Cars 4 $950,000 AGENCY: Waller Realty CONTACT: Tim Noonan on 0413 464 949 or Megan Walmsley on 0457 110 198 INSPECT: By appointment Situated in a lovely pocket of Golden Square and conveniently located two kilometres from Bendigo's CBD is this fully renovated three-bedroom, two-bathroom home sitting on a spacious 745 square metre allotment. it's a home for the 21st century family, blending the best features of its past life, like the practical floor plan with the original hallway, and letting the house spread its wings into a brand new open-plan contemporary style, with clean lines and modern accoutrements a modern home calls for. The home and gardens have undergone a complete renovation and remodel in recent years, with the original Miner's Cottage at the front fully restored and an impressive modern-industrial extension added. As you enter the home, you'll appreciate the wide hallway, spotted gum floors, tessellated-style tiles, pressed tin ceilings, as well as the quality fittings and fixtures selected for the renovation. Two of the bedrooms (one with built-in robes) are the original rooms at the front of the home and have the comforts of ducted heating and evaporative cooling. Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here. The home then reveals a large modern open plan living and dining area with an industrial-style kitchen. The L-shaped kitchen has an island bench and makes good use of the food-grade stainless steel. There is a 900mm Ilve oven/stove with Teppanyaki plate, dishwasher and walk-in pantry with euro laundry. A large, contemporary four-piece family bathroom includes a freestanding bath, shower, toilet and vanity - all with a luxe, cool vibe and set off by stunning large floor to ceiling grey tiles. Tucked away at the rear of the home is a peaceful and private main bedroom, which includes double-doors through to an outdoor deck, and encompasses access to the back garden. The main suite also features a walk-in robe and gorgeous ensuite with toilet, shower (with fluted glass), and vanity with round backlit touch mirror. The open-plan living area - with striking black feature wall - is light-filled with large stacker doors, opening to a Merbau deck that is complete with an auto-sensor awning. Outside there's also a good-sized lawn, outdoor retreat area and garden shed, and a low maintenance front yard for easy living. The property also has plenty of space for vehicles with extensive room for trailer or caravan storage and side access to the rear. With Fortuna and the Mercy Hospital closeby, the neighbourhood has plenty of potential. Phone for an immediate appointment. Take a browse through this week's Real Estate View e-edition magazine - click on the link

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Gcbb9hnc7SC3QLqZUqk8Kn/8064b22b-a4b3-4bdf-8e5e-47f84a5979cb.jpg/r0_75_800_527_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg