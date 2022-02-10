CBL: Bendigo Braves earn North West division grand final berths

sport, local-sport,

The stage has been set for a thrilling end to the 2021/22 Country Basketball League Summer season. Both Bendigo Braves men and women have secured themselves a shot at North West division championship titles. Braves women face a challenging game against the Maryborough Blazers with both teams heading into Saturday's grand final after impressive seasons. The Braves secured their spot in the championship match after defeating the Castlemaine Cannons 72-56 in last week's semi-final. More sport: The men overcame a tough semi-final against the Blazers who they defeated 82-66 to lock in their position in the grand final. On Saturday February 12 they will be put to the test from border rivals the Echuca Pirates. The two CBL North West grand finals will be held at the Maryborough Leisure Centre this Saturday. The Braves women are first up at 5.30PM, followed by the men later that evening at 8pm. More sport: Star Bendigo athlete Andy Buchanan faces task in 5km Frenzy

