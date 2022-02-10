Sisterhood on show at Lord's Raceway

news, local-news, teal, Aston, Flame, Garland, greyhounds, Lord's, raceway, Yohiro

"I AM woman hear me roar!" Even Helen Reddy would be impressed. An 'all-female revue' lines up on Thursday night's 12-race card, featuring two $5000 to-the-winner events - at Bendigo. Bendigo GRC is supporting the WomenCan Team Teal campaign, and the fixture will raise awareness and much-needed funds for ovarian cancer research. "Entry is by gold coin donation and there'll be a function in the 'Past The Post' lounge for sponsors and supporters of the night," said club manager Charlton Hindle. And the club will donate to the WomenCan fundraiser each time a female trainer wins a race during February at Bendigo. Country sprint diva Aston Flame (box 5) takes centre stage in the Team Teal Special Event (425m) - Race 8, 8.37pm, while Yahiro Bale (box 6) is the headline act in the WomenCan Maiden final (425m) - Race 4, 7.37pm. Trained at Longlea by Ian Garland, Aston Flame - a litter sister of superstar Aston Rupee - is 'on fire' with 10 wins from her past 11 starts, including last week's Cardross Memorial at Horsham. In all, Aston Flame, the Group 3 Northern Districts Cup winner and Shepparton 385m track record holder (21.30sec), has notched 17 wins from 27 starts. Read more: Knight chasing teal wins at Lord's Raceway Aston Flame is also four from seven over 425m at Bendigo, with a 23.65sec personal best. She was also a Bendigo Roses finalist in early July last year. Meanwhile, Yahiro Bale appears the main chance for Avalon trainer Rebecca Gibbons in the maiden final. Having only her second start, Yahiro Bale clocked a stunning 23.62sec (best) heat win, scoring by a massive 9.9-lengths. But kennelmate Piscopo Bale (Box 4) is a more than capable 'second string' for Gibbons after semaphoring a 23.97sec heat win, scoring by 8.2-lengths, on race debut. Both youngsters are daughters of retired NSW flier Feral Franky. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

