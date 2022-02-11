Fire erupts at property in Huntly

news, local-news,

8.10pm FIREFIGHTERS have extinguished a fire that broke out in a parked car in Huntly. Emergency service crews were called to reports of smoke billowing from a garage in Atherton Street at about 7.30pm. They extinguished the fire, which is understood to have damaged both the car and parts of the garage. It is also understood a house on the property was not damaged. It is currently unclear whether anyone was injured by the fire, or what caused it. Earlier FIREFIGHTERS are battling a house blaze in Huntly. Three fire crews are at the scene, which was first reported to emergency services just after 6.30pm. The incident is unfolding in Atherton Street. Fire crews brought the fire under control moments ago but the Advertiser understands the blaze is not yet extinguished. More to come.

