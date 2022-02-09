CVFLW: Kerang Blues appoint Stephen Arthur as new senior women's coach

sport, local-sport,

Kerang Football Netball Club has appointed a new senior women's coach ahead of the 2022 Central Victoria Football League Women's season. Stephen Arthur is taking over the top job from outgoing coach Jon Roberts who remains at the club and will lead the reserves in 2022. Arthur is no stranger to the Blues having coached the reserves from 2011-12 in addition to years of senior experience at several other clubs across multiple age groups. More CVFLW: Castlemaine Magpies add top recruits to roster ahead debut season He is also currently on the inaugural Central Murray Football League Under-14 girls advisory committee and has a passion for helping build elite pathways for aspiring female players. Kerang made its debut in the 2021 COVID-19 interrupted season and finished seventh on the ladder with a 4-8 record. The introduction of Castlemaine this year to the CVFLW has increased the number of teams from eight to nine, adding a bye to the league, which has also now grown to 18 rounds.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/anthony.pinda/f8936eff-3c24-4fe1-8853-d6d6cfa45646.jpg/r0_79_769_513_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg