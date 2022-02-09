news, local-news, news, mallee, cemetery, wycheproof, kerang, mark gepp, state government, funding

Cemetery Trusts in Wycheproof and Kerang will have the chance to modernise and continue the upkeep of their sites with a recent funding boost. Member for Northern Victoria Mark Gepp announced the two cemeteries as just some of the sites in the Mallee among more than 70 Cemetery Trusts across Victoria to share in almost $750,000 from the latest round of funding through the 2021-22 Cemetery Grants Program. More news: Bendigo school leavers now eligible for $3,000 to continue study The Kerang Cemetery Trust is set to receive $2580, allowing them to purchase a laptop and printer, and the Wycheproof Cemetery Trust will receive $8000 to digitise records and update a database. "The state government recognises the important role cemeteries play in a community, and these grants provide local cemeteries with an opportunity to get those much-needed upgrades," Mr Gepp said. "Providing the local community with a peaceful place to visit their loved ones is a meaningful way to preserve their memory, and this funding will help provide this." Other stories: The grants program provides financial support to help cemeteries, many of which are volunteer run, continue to function as peaceful and welcoming places of remembrance for the whole community. The latest funding round will help secure the long-term future of these sites and provide them with the modern facilities expected by the community. In total, $748,868.62 was awarded through round one of the 2021-22 Cemetery Grants Program, with applications for round two now open.

