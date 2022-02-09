Andrew Martin set for 2022 Victorian Open

news, local-news,

Bendigo professional golfer Andrew Martin is primed for a strong performance in this week's Victorian Open at 13th Beach. The much-anticipated tournament has attracted a star-studded field with some of Australia's best golfers set to tackle the challenging layout on the Bellarine Peninsula. The Open includes a mixed-gender format with both men and women competing simultaneously for equal prize money across the club's Creek and Beach courses. After the tournament was cancelled in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the club couldn't be more thrilled to host the state's most prestigious golfing event. "The absence from last year, it's been two years and it feels like it's been a long time coming," 13th Beach general manager Craig Skimming said to Golf Australia. "The excitement is there. Everyone is delighted to have it up and running again. In addition to Martin (TPS Sydney 2021 winner), the men's field includes 2006 US Open champion Geoff Ogilvy and TPS Vic 2022 winner Todd Sinnott. The women's field will see Su Oh (2022 Fortinet Australian WPGA Championships winner), major winner Hannah Green and rising star Grace Kim in action. Martin tees up in Thursday's first round at 12.36pm on the Beach Course alongside Cameron John and Louis Dobbelaar. Meanwhile, Lucas Herbert is preparing to tee up in this week's PGA Tour Waste Management Phoenix Open. He will tee up at 2.43am AEDT on Friday morning alongside Daniel Berger and Charley Hoffman.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/anthony.pinda/fb8363c9-8b66-4a06-bd01-24e53be94b36.jpg/r1_105_2047_1261_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg