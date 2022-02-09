Two sharp bronze series chances for Longlea trainer

news, local-news, Sharp, Longlea, Glenn, teal, Mystic, Chip, Ima, Ziabee

LONGLEA trainer Glenn Sharp is feeling assured enough ahead of Thursday night's first heat of the Lyn McPherson Memorial Breed For Speed Bronze Series (1650m) at Lord's Raceway. Sharp will launch a two-pronged assault on the mare's race with the in-form Ima Ziabee and his veteran campaigner Mystic Chip. He considers both to be 'good' prospects given even a reasonable amount of luck. "I reckon I'm a chance - Ima Ziabee is going as good as she can go, but Mystic Chip pops up and beats her every now and then, so you couldn't count her out," he said. "(Ima Ziabee) has had a good run. Leading up to Christmas both of them were having a good run, picking up their races. "The big mare, if she's not hunted out of the gate, she can roll forward and then she will be a big chance. "It is over the short, so that should help. "In the ideal world, if Mystic Chip can cross Black And Gold and Aldebaran Stevie, then Ima Ziabee will press forward, but whether that happens, I don't know." Mystic Chip will be driven by Kilmore's Monique Burnett, while her partner Josh Duggan will be aboard Ima Ziabee, who has won three of her last seven starts, including her most recent run at Geelong on January 31, and has finished second three times in that same time span. If neither horse is able to qualify for the $14,000 bronze series final at Melton on February 26, they will have an opportunity to do so in the second heat at Shepparton next Wednesday. Mystic Chip, the 2019-20 season Victorian Square Trotters Association (VSTA) trotter of the year, is aiming to make the final for the third time. Read more: Dual award wins for Mystic Chip She finished sixth in 2020 and was fourth last year, flashing home late after being last at the 300m. While Mystic Chip and Ima Ziabee are the only two horses he has racing at the moment, business is set to pick up for Sharp. "I have another one ready to trial and have six in total in work, with another one coming and one in the paddock," he said. "I've generally only been working four or five and all of a sudden I'm going to be working eight, so my Christmas holidays have sort of come to an end." Read more: Teal night target for Lucinda Mac at Lord's Raceway Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

