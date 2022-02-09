news, local-news, news, local

BENDIGO TAFE and Kangan Institute has won a Victorian COVIDSafe Business award in the category of community. The Victorian COVIDSafe business awards were hosted by the Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry in partnership with the Victorian Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions and recognised businesses that demonstrated excellent covid safe practises and responses to the pandemic. MORE NEWS: Man avoids conviction after kicking woman in 'cowardly, thug' attack Bendigo TAFE and Kangan Institute advocated for vaccinations by changing their 'Heroes' campaign to 'Heroes Get Vaxxed.' Head of campus Dave Richardson said the campaign was a powerful way to build on the current marketing, and the awards were fantastic recognition for the TAFE and all its hard work. The organisation also used social media to promote awareness of COVID-19 and vaccinations, and held sessions for those apprehensive about getting the jab and debunked vaccination myths. OTHER NEWS: A number of practices were also put into place to support students throughout the pandemic. Mr Richardson said he was proud of the rapid transition to remote learning that a lot of teaching staff achieved minimal disruption to students. The award categories were: innovation, champion, and community. The category of community recognised businesses that 'demonstrated and encouraged excellent COVIDSafe practices among or for their customers or the community,' More news: Suspicious car fire in California Gully, Bendigo Police investigate The innovation award was given to Ryman Healthcare, and the champion award was given to Monkami. Employment minister Jaala Pulford said the pandemic has presented countless challenges to business owners and operators and the way businesses have responded and continue to respond was inspiring. The winning businesses were each awarded $2500 credit to be used for consulting services.

