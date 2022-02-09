Two legs to decide track champs

sport, local-sport, Hadden, Bendigo, cycling, championships, Cook, Agnoletto, Leske, Buckell

SCRATCH races and points score will decide the Bendigo and District Cycling Club's track champions for 2021-22 at Thursday night's racing. First round of the championships was Tuesday night's time trials at the Tom Flood Sports Centre in Barnard Street. Talented teenager Nate Hadden rode brilliantly across 2 1/2 laps for a time of 1:08.5 as Sam Buckell, 1:11; and Emerson Julian, 1:15, were next fastest. Hadden was runner-up to Blake Agnoletto in last year's Lindsay Harrington Memorial Wheelrace at Bendigo's leg of the Christmas carnivals. It was a gutsy ride from Hadden (105m) as Agnoletto charged from the scratch mark to take honours. Hadden was 10th in the under-19s time trial and 26th in the 104km road race at last month's road nationals in Ballarat. The masters series is led by Justin Leske who rode the 500m in 38.23 seconds as Steve Rooney, 39.10, and Jarrod Cook, 39.86, were also in form. The under-17s is likely be fought out by Bryce Nicholls, 38.26, and James Tupper, 39.50. The in-form Haylee Jack was third fastest in the under-17s in 39.69 as Jack Ketterer, 40.15, rode strongly. A big night for the Hadden family was a time of 38.83 by Chase to lead the under-15s from Harry Byrne, 40.84, and Lewis McIntosh, 40.87. Fastest in the under-13s was Corey Larson, 44.65, and Callen Harrington clocked 46.00 to lead the under-11s. Thursday night's racing begins with the juniors at 6.30pm and will be followed by the races to decide the elite men's and masters champions. Elite men, 1000m: Nate Hadden 1:08.5, Sam Buckell 1:11.71, Emerson Julian 1:15.35, Toby McCaig 1:18.24, Zac Gartside 1:22.66. Masters, 500m: Justin Leske 38.23, Steve Rooney 39.10, Jarrod Cook 39.86, Tim Penno 40.19, Matt Brain 40.75, Daniel Nicholls 42.15, Ashley Gale 43.25, Victor Cook 43.97. Under-17, 500m: Bryce Nicholls 38.26, James Tupper 39.50, Haylee Jack 39.69, Jack Ketterer 40.15, Jacob Larson 41.44, Hope Harnetty 43.29, Nathan Brain 43.39, Mitchell Morley 46.12, Marcus Baldwin 46.13, Charlie Gartside 49.15. Under-15, 500m: Chase Hadden 38.83, Harry Byrne 40.84, Lewis McIntosh 40.87, Archie Powell 41.22, Madeleine Douglas 41.53, Max Kornmann 44.21, Addison Torr 44.72, Sebastian Freer 46.68, Oscar Stoltz 46.79, Thomas Brain 46.97, Levi Brain 47.57, Max Gale 48.72, Hunter Gartside 50.10. Under-13, 500m: Corey Larson 44.65, Adam Gale 47.34, Zac Nicholls 47.88, Hayley Clarke 48.5, Poppy Maw 54.79. Under-11, 500m: Callen Harrington 46.00, Arie Riley 51.09, Jimmy Byrne 52.20, Amelia McLean 55.18, George Kornmann 56.19, Heidi Larson 59.06, Cadence Benjamin 60.90.

