news, local-news, news, campaspe shire, planning, rezone, amendment, council, land

Now open for community comment, Campaspe Shire's Omnibus Amendment C118 is set to make changes to the Campaspe Planning Scheme. Comprised of new or updated policies and the rezoning of areas of land, Campaspe Shire general manager of development Paul McKenzie said the changes were necessary due to a Ministerial Direction. "The purpose of this amendment is to align the scheme with the Minister for Planning's Ministerial Direction," he said. More news: Greater Bendigo COVID-19 numbers have surged in the past week. Why? "All councils in Victoria have been directed to do this. The other changes have arisen due to recommendations of the 2018 Planning Scheme Review Report. "The amendment will affect the whole shire, but it's nothing for landowners to be concerned about. It's just the structure and content of the planning scheme that are being changed, to make it easier to read and use. "For instance, one of the proposed changes is the rezoning of land at 52-86 Northern Highway, Echuca from General Residential Zone to Commercial 2 Zone. "This has been made purely to contain all five parcels of land in the one zone." Other news: Auditors called to arsenic-laden former mine sites around Bendigo Community drop-in sessions will be held so residents can ask council staff questions in relation to the amendment. These sessions will be held at: You can view the amendment on Council's website, under 'Now Open'. More news: Bendigo man plays same numbers for 30 years and wins $1 million If you would like to lodge a submission on the amendment to Council, you can do this via: Your submission must be clearly written or typed and must include your name, current contact details and the reference number C118. If a submission is being made on behalf of a group, please provide one contact person. Submissions close on Thursday, March 17. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/ab043da9-b639-40e7-af2f-5bcab5ea26d9.jpg/r0_52_1017_627_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg