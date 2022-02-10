news, local-news, bendigo, court, children, affray

A TEEN who threatened another boy with a stolen knife during a Bendigo affray has been given a good behaviour bond. The 16-year-old appeared in a Children's Court on Wednesday where he pleaded guilty to charges of unlawful assault, affray, recklessly causing injury, and theft. The court heard the boy stole a knife from a store on Hargreaves Street in Bendigo on June 17 last year. Read more court: Man admits to assaulting his partner during drunken attack He and his adult brother then approached the victim, who was known to the 16-year-old. The offender lifted his shirt to show the knife before his brother punched the victim and smashed an empty glass bottle in his face. The victim tried to back away but the 16-year-old grabbed the other boy and threw him to the ground. His brother then repeatedly kicked him before a witness intervened and pulled him away. The 16-year-old and his brother left the scene, while the victim contacted the police. The boy had a 2cm cut near his eye which required six stitches. Read more court: Speeding driver facing further jail time after evading police The 16-year-old was arrested at his home and interviewed. He made full admissions to the theft and assault. The boy also admitted to punching another teen on Mitchell Street on May 4. The 16-year-old's defence lawyer told the court the boy had since engaged with youth justice and was complying well. The magistrate said the offending was "appalling, cowardly, and thuggish". But the magistrate noted the boy was still young and he had taken steps to make better choices. The boy was sentenced to a 12-month good behaviour bond without conviction.

