news, local-news,

Thirty students from 15 primary schools around the Bendigo region are expanding their science, technology, engineering and math knowledge through the Discovery Science and Technology Centre. The Girls in STEM program sees the 30 female students taking on robotics, coding, astronomy, chemistry and biology throughout the year. Discovery general manager Alissa Van Soest said the program began four years ago with six schools and has expanded to 15. Read more: Free rapid antigen tests for daycare and kindergarten students "We were approached by Zonta, who wanted to do something and sponsored membership for girls at six different schools," Ms Van Soest said. "Since then we have got different businesses to help us along the way. "This year we have Mandalay Resources who not only help financially but get their scientists to come along to give talks on engineering and geology - a new element of the program where we have more people in community joining in and being role models (for the students)." Ms Van Soest said the popularity of the program meant more school students could benefit from it. "Everyone is keen, we have so many schools asking to be part of it," she said. "The two girls every school have selected are interested in science and leadership. Read more: Bendigo's discovery to host international Da Vinci exhibition "The students can take what they learn here back to schools and share it, so the whole school benefits. Especially at the end of the year, when the (STEM students) do a workshop for their school. "STEM is such a big part of our life. Science, technology, engineering and math is all around us. STEM is something that we are becoming more conscious about how important it is and are therefore teaching it. "If it is taught right, it can be fun and easy. If it's a boring text book, it's hard and something students dislike. That happens a lot with STEM, people are taught wrong and it makes it hard and challenging rather than a fun opportunity." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dNmjTCUWGCi8W4CsChEdGZ/4896d4a1-8b9e-40a0-9056-f7a4e1486ee8.jpg/r0_81_2330_1397_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg