Bendigo District Cycling Club announces Labour Day weekend gravel race

After the cancellation of the 2022 Bendigo International Madison the local cycling community was eager to host another event on the Labour Day long weekend. On the back of the successful Bendigo District Cycling Club's inaugural Harcourt North Gravel Classic - the club will be hosting another gravel event. BDCC spokesperson Darren Casey said the Labour Day gravel race would give the cycling community an opportunity to compete in lieu of the Madison. "After the Madison was cancelled we thought the long weekend would be an ideal opportunity to host another cycling event," Casey said. Read more: Bendigo Madison blow: cycling and athletics carnival cancelled again "With the gravel race on Saturday, followed by the veterans race on Sunday, the Labour Day weekend is going to be an extravaganza for the cycling community." The gravel event will take place on a circuit throughout Harcourt North, Myrtle Creek and Sutton Grange with the elite men and women taking on 76km (two laps) with 1400m of elevation. There will also be a sports, women's +40 and E-Bike categories that will race one 45km lap with 800m elevation. Headlining the elite men's and women's fields are Mitch Docker and Peta Mullens. Docker, who was the 2006 winner of the BIM alongside Zak Dempster, has spent years on the pro tour competing throughout Europe. Since his retirement Docker has changed gears and launched his own podcast - Life in the Peloton - which delves into the life stories of cyclists across the world. Mullens is a championship MTB and road race rider and also an eager gravel expert. Casey said the race was not just for elite riders as the goal was all about participation and supporting the local Bendigo community. "It's not often we get such big superstars of the sport compete within our races," he said. "But this event isn't just for elite riders, we have the other divisions for competitors of all levels. "It's all about participation, having a good day and supporting the local Bendigo community. "We really do hope that we can have the Madison back next year, but we're equally excited about this going ahead as it's something we can celebrate this year." The gravel race will be held on Saturday March 12 with the action commencing from 11am. The following day on Sunday March 13 the Central Victorian Veterans Club will also be holding its biggest event of the year - the 2022 Profound Civil Contracting Classic. More sport: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

