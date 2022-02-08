Bendigo district club golf results Feb 2-6

news, local-news,

Several clubs across the Bendigo district held Monthly Medal competitions on the weekend. Axedale's Rosemary Winther, Max Kettle and Noelene Arundell (Qualifier) were among some of this month's winners. In addition, players across the Bendigo district competed in several other weekly club competitions. Women: Winner: R. Winther (27) 71 (Monthly Medal) Runner-up: K. Osterfield (17) 71 NTP: A. Telford (1st), R. Winther (3rd over the creek), R. Iser (18th second shot), S. O' Connor (18th second shot), K. Griddin (18th second shot) A-Grade: T. McManus (11) 37, D. Higgins (14) 37, G. Robertson (15) 36 B-Grade: D. Baillie (17) 39, T. Doye (17) 37, G. Kerr (19) 35 C-Grade: R. Velthuis (30) 37, O. Davies (23) 37, I. Kerr (26) 37 NTP: S. Lee (1st), G. Kerr (1st), T. Doye (3rd second shot), G. Kerr (3rd second shot), M. Kesper (6th), F. Kath (18th) Women: Winners: R. Griffin/B. Fitzpatrick 66 - 16.4 - 49.5 Runners-up: C. Harrison/W. Wood 63 - 10 1/8 - 52 7/8 Women (Nett): A-Grade: N. Arundell (31) 71, J. Kennedy (13) 71, R. Iser (13) 72 Ball Rundown: M. Pitts (24) 72, A. Purdy (28) 74 Stableford: J. Doye (31) 30 Men (Nett): A-Grade: M. Kettle (11) 63, P. McKenzie (11) 66, J. Shrimpton (14) 68, R. Fitzpatrick (14) 70 B-Grade: B. Leahy (19) 66, G. Fitzgerald (20) 67, M. Purdon (20) 70, D. Baillie (18) 70 C-Grade: P. Wilkinson (21) 66, R. Smith (27) 66, G. Waldron (30) 66, J. Fiske-Kealy (32) 67 Gross: L. Johnstone (1) 73 Monthly Medal/Qualifier: M.Kettle, N. Arundell NTP: F. Kath (1st), D. Mitchell (1st), R. Iser (1st), J. McCullagh (3rd second shot), D. Yum (3rd second shot), T. McManus (6th), J. Dunn (16th), H. Nielsen (18th), K. Crawford (18th), E. Dorrington (18th second shot) Tuesday February 1 (Stableford) Men: Winner: J. Mazzarella (26) 34 Runner-up: M. Dunne (17) 32 Women: Winner: D. Mazzarella (33) 34 Runner-up: F. Newlan (24) 30 NTP: F. Newlan (16th) Winner: L. Waith 39-7-32 Runner-up: N. Sawers 38-3-35 Men: Winner: K. Baldwin (26) E Runner-up: L. Forster (27) -1 NTP: A. Giblett (16th) Women: Winner: L. Lakey (38) -1 Runner-up: C. Thompson (39) -1 NTP: F. Newlan (16th) Men: A-Grade: S. Burton (10) -4, L. Needs (2) -3 c/b B-Grade: P. Davey (15) -6, R. Brereton (16) -5 C-Grade: C. Thornton (28) -9 c/b, C. Rowlands (28) -9 NTP: C. Trethowan (5th), S. Campbell (5th), T. Belfrage (5th), B. Evorall (11th), C. Holmes (12th), M. Taylor (17th) Women: A-Grade: T. Jefferies (19) 34, M. Bailey (26) 33 B-Grade: J. Knight (33) 33, P. Fletcher (29) 32 Nine-Hole: J. Hay 16 NTP: Y. MacDonald (5th), B. Vyner (5th B), J. Alridge (16th), L. Robertson (17th) Men: A-Grade: T. Salter (12) 41, B. Arthur (6) 40 c/b B-Grade: T. Jacobs (14) 40 c/b, R. Randall (14) 40 C-Grade: J. Allan (19) 39, I. Stevens (20) 38 NTP: C. Wilkinson (5th), J. Boyd (12th), S. Dillon (12th), D. Lougoon (12th), A. Thomson (17th) Winner: J. Bilkey (7) +2 Runner-up: S. Rothacker (8) -1 NTP: J. Bilkey (12th and 16th ) D. Davidson (17th) Overall: M. Green (21) 39, M Fleiner (33) 38 c/b, J. Briggs (25) 38, C. Byrne (19) 37 NTP: P. Cathcart (3rd), P. Skinner (16th) A-Grade: D. Bath (9) 37, P. Hardiman (13) 36 c/b B-Grade: J. Petri (15) 40, W. Poulter (17) 37 C-Grade: R. Bullingham (24) 39 c/b, K. Bower (21) 39 c/b NTP: B. Whitecross (3rd), J. Duivenvoorden (7th), R. Martin (10th), M. Hall (12th), R. Burtonclay (16th) A-Grade: N. Bell (5) -5 c/b, J. Sharples (3) -5 B-Grade: J. Hawke (14) -3 c/b, D. Mullins (12) -3 C-Grade: N. Wells (19) -3, L. Pigdon (16) -2 D-Grade: D. Layton (28) -5 c/b (Monthly Medal), P. Purcell (20) -5 NTP: M. Nalesnyik (3rd), G. Leech (7th), J. Johnson (10th), D. Rainbow (12th), W. DeAraugo (16th) A-Grade: N. Bell (5) 42, J. Hafkamp (6) 39 B-Grade: K. Gorrie (14) 37, G. Gadsden (12) 36 c/b C-Grade: E. Coombs (25) 40, T. Eckhardt (21) 37 Women: A-Grade: D. Murray (23) 71, L. Hancock (22) 74 B-Grade: J. Reimers (32) 71, D. Gallagher (58) 72 NTP: D. Gallagher (3rd) Men: A-Grade: D. Robins (9) 42, R. Champion (10) 41 B-Grade: T. Tully (13) 39, G. Hartland (19) 39 C-Grade: S. Wharton (24) 42, P. Wilson (30) 41\ NTP: A. Pendlebury (3rd), Russell Keating (8th) Men (Nett): A-Grade: M. Perry (5) 64 (Monthly Medal), J. Harris (9) 65 B-Grade: T. Tully (12) 66, R. Mahlstedt (18) 68 C-Grade: W. Macintyre (31) 64, M. Connor (23) 65 Women (Nett): A-Grade: W. Hegarty (24) 70, S. Smith (19) 71 B-Grade: J. Kamphuis (39) 74, J. Kneale (39) 75 NTP: H. Morcom (5th), J. Kamphuis (3rd), D. Robins (3rd), A. Alston (8th), M. Smith (11th), J. Farrell (16th)

