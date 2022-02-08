Bendigo district club golf results Feb 2-6
Several clubs across the Bendigo district held Monthly Medal competitions on the weekend.
Axedale's Rosemary Winther, Max Kettle and Noelene Arundell (Qualifier) were among some of this month's winners.
In addition, players across the Bendigo district competed in several other weekly club competitions.
Axedale
- Wednesday February 2 (Stroke/Monthly Medal)
Women:
Winner: R. Winther (27) 71 (Monthly Medal)
Runner-up: K. Osterfield (17) 71
NTP: A. Telford (1st), R. Winther (3rd over the creek), R. Iser (18th second shot), S. O' Connor (18th second shot), K. Griddin (18th second shot)
- Thursday February 3 (Stableford/Ian Martin Trophy Qualifier)
A-Grade: T. McManus (11) 37, D. Higgins (14) 37, G. Robertson (15) 36
B-Grade: D. Baillie (17) 39, T. Doye (17) 37, G. Kerr (19) 35
C-Grade: R. Velthuis (30) 37, O. Davies (23) 37, I. Kerr (26) 37
NTP: S. Lee (1st), G. Kerr (1st), T. Doye (3rd second shot), G. Kerr (3rd second shot), M. Kesper (6th), F. Kath (18th)
- Friday February 4 (12-Hole Pinehurst)
Women:
Winners: R. Griffin/B. Fitzpatrick 66 - 16.4 - 49.5
Runners-up: C. Harrison/W. Wood 63 - 10 1/8 - 52 7/8
- Saturday February 5 (Stroke)
Women (Nett):
A-Grade: N. Arundell (31) 71, J. Kennedy (13) 71, R. Iser (13) 72
Ball Rundown: M. Pitts (24) 72, A. Purdy (28) 74
Stableford: J. Doye (31) 30
Men (Nett):
A-Grade: M. Kettle (11) 63, P. McKenzie (11) 66, J. Shrimpton (14) 68, R. Fitzpatrick (14) 70
B-Grade: B. Leahy (19) 66, G. Fitzgerald (20) 67, M. Purdon (20) 70, D. Baillie (18) 70
C-Grade: P. Wilkinson (21) 66, R. Smith (27) 66, G. Waldron (30) 66, J. Fiske-Kealy (32) 67
Gross: L. Johnstone (1) 73
Monthly Medal/Qualifier: M.Kettle, N. Arundell
NTP: F. Kath (1st), D. Mitchell (1st), R. Iser (1st), J. McCullagh (3rd second shot), D. Yum (3rd second shot), T. McManus (6th), J. Dunn (16th), H. Nielsen (18th), K. Crawford (18th), E. Dorrington (18th second shot)
Marong
Tuesday February 1 (Stableford)
Men:
Winner: J. Mazzarella (26) 34
Runner-up: M. Dunne (17) 32
Women:
Winner: D. Mazzarella (33) 34
Runner-up: F. Newlan (24) 30
NTP: F. Newlan (16th)
- Thursday February 3 (Chicken Run Short Nine)
Winner: L. Waith 39-7-32
Runner-up: N. Sawers 38-3-35
- Saturday February 5 (Par/R1 Ned Kelly)
Men:
Winner: K. Baldwin (26) E
Runner-up: L. Forster (27) -1
NTP: A. Giblett (16th)
Women:
Winner: L. Lakey (38) -1
Runner-up: C. Thompson (39) -1
NTP: F. Newlan (16th)
Bendigo
- Saturday January 29 (Stroke)
Men:
A-Grade: S. Burton (10) -4, L. Needs (2) -3 c/b
B-Grade: P. Davey (15) -6, R. Brereton (16) -5
C-Grade: C. Thornton (28) -9 c/b, C. Rowlands (28) -9
NTP: C. Trethowan (5th), S. Campbell (5th), T. Belfrage (5th), B. Evorall (11th), C. Holmes (12th), M. Taylor (17th)
- Tuesday February 1 (Stableford)
Women:
A-Grade: T. Jefferies (19) 34, M. Bailey (26) 33
B-Grade: J. Knight (33) 33, P. Fletcher (29) 32
Nine-Hole: J. Hay 16
NTP: Y. MacDonald (5th), B. Vyner (5th B), J. Alridge (16th), L. Robertson (17th)
- Wednesday February 2 (Stableford)
Men:
A-Grade: T. Salter (12) 41, B. Arthur (6) 40 c/b
B-Grade: T. Jacobs (14) 40 c/b, R. Randall (14) 40
C-Grade: J. Allan (19) 39, I. Stevens (20) 38
NTP: C. Wilkinson (5th), J. Boyd (12th), S. Dillon (12th), D. Lougoon (12th), A. Thomson (17th)
- Thursday February 3 (Par)
Winner: J. Bilkey (7) +2
Runner-up: S. Rothacker (8) -1
NTP: J. Bilkey (12th and 16th ) D. Davidson (17th)
Neangar Park
- Wednesday February 2 (Stableford)
Overall: M. Green (21) 39, M Fleiner (33) 38 c/b, J. Briggs (25) 38, C. Byrne (19) 37
NTP: P. Cathcart (3rd), P. Skinner (16th)
- Thursday February 3 (Stableford)
A-Grade: D. Bath (9) 37, P. Hardiman (13) 36 c/b
B-Grade: J. Petri (15) 40, W. Poulter (17) 37
C-Grade: R. Bullingham (24) 39 c/b, K. Bower (21) 39 c/b
NTP: B. Whitecross (3rd), J. Duivenvoorden (7th), R. Martin (10th), M. Hall (12th), R. Burtonclay (16th)
- Saturday February 5 (Stroke/Monthly Medal)
A-Grade: N. Bell (5) -5 c/b, J. Sharples (3) -5
B-Grade: J. Hawke (14) -3 c/b, D. Mullins (12) -3
C-Grade: N. Wells (19) -3, L. Pigdon (16) -2
D-Grade: D. Layton (28) -5 c/b (Monthly Medal), P. Purcell (20) -5
NTP: M. Nalesnyik (3rd), G. Leech (7th), J. Johnson (10th), D. Rainbow (12th), W. DeAraugo (16th)
- Sunday February 6 (Stableford)
A-Grade: N. Bell (5) 42, J. Hafkamp (6) 39
B-Grade: K. Gorrie (14) 37, G. Gadsden (12) 36 c/b
C-Grade: E. Coombs (25) 40, T. Eckhardt (21) 37
Belvoir Park
- Wednesday February 2 (Stableford)
Women:
A-Grade: D. Murray (23) 71, L. Hancock (22) 74
B-Grade: J. Reimers (32) 71, D. Gallagher (58) 72
NTP: D. Gallagher (3rd)
Men:
A-Grade: D. Robins (9) 42, R. Champion (10) 41
B-Grade: T. Tully (13) 39, G. Hartland (19) 39
C-Grade: S. Wharton (24) 42, P. Wilson (30) 41\
NTP: A. Pendlebury (3rd), Russell Keating (8th)
- Saturday February 5 (Stroke/Monthly Medal)
Men (Nett):
A-Grade: M. Perry (5) 64 (Monthly Medal), J. Harris (9) 65
B-Grade: T. Tully (12) 66, R. Mahlstedt (18) 68
C-Grade: W. Macintyre (31) 64, M. Connor (23) 65
Women (Nett):
A-Grade: W. Hegarty (24) 70, S. Smith (19) 71
B-Grade: J. Kamphuis (39) 74, J. Kneale (39) 75
NTP: H. Morcom (5th), J. Kamphuis (3rd), D. Robins (3rd), A. Alston (8th), M. Smith (11th), J. Farrell (16th)
