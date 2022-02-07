Ready, set, roll: Castlemaine Youth Film Festival open for entries

news, local-news, bendigo, news, castlemaine, film, council, mt alexander

Mount Alexander Shire council are calling for the next generation of Spielbergs to come forward and submit their films to the third COscars Youth Film Festival. The short film competition is open to filmmakers aged eight to 25 years and will be judged by the Mount Alexander Shire Council. Cash prizes of $50 to $150 are up for grabs and the organisers at the Mount Alexander Shire council's Youth Advisory Group (YAG) said the competition would be tight. Read more: Pop-up performances in Bendigo fill this weekend's live music calendar "This is our local version of the Oscars and we're looking for action, comedy, drama, stop motion, animation and anything in-between," YAG member Billy Lister said. "This is a great opportunity for young people to get their films in front of audiences so if you're young, live in Central Victoria and fancy yourself as a filmmaker, or just like experimenting with your phone camera or something more sophisticated, then get cracking." The categories included are: 1. Snapshot (runtime less than or equal to one minute): 8-13 years 14-18 years 18-25 years 2. Short (runtime between one and five minutes): 8-13 years 14-18 years 18-25 years 3. Short Film (runtime between 5 and 10 minutes): 14-25 years Read more: Bendigo Lost Trades Fair to get new funding, return in March Winning and highly commended entries will be on display at the COscars Youth Film Festival on Friday April 8 in Castlemaine. Entries are open now and close at midnight on Sunday 20 March. For entry forms and guidelines visit mountalexandershireyouth.com.au, the Castlemaine Library and Castlemaine Secondary College reception.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/155489058/7911c2f6-b3fa-42ea-a3d9-41094179f8e2.jpeg/r167_0_1284_631_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg