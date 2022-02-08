news, local-news, bendigo, court, crime, conviction, stolen goods

A WOMAN who admitted to selling stolen goods to an unsuspecting victim has avoided a conviction. The 35-year-old appeared in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court on Monday where she pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods. The court heard the wheels of a seeder machine were stolen from a Heathcote property sometime between March 2020 and May 2020. Read more court: Driver pleads guilty to speeding on the Calder Freeway while over the legal blood alcohol limit On May 17 of that year, the victim went to a second-hand store in Heathcote and found the stolen wheels. The owner of the shop told the victim a man and woman had sold him the items to him for about $250. The man said the couple shared they were staying at a bus shelter near Lancefield. The woman and her partner were identified as the offenders and arrested. The woman was interviewed on November 10, 2020, but she answered "no comment" to the officer's questions. Defence lawyer Anthony Maselli told the court that despite the woman's father being convicted of serious drug offences, the 35-year-old woman had no prior convictions. Read more court: Offender avoids prison after admitting to damaging his mother's home Mr Maselli said it was "remarkable" that the woman did not follow in her father's footsteps. The defence lawyer said at the time of the offending, the woman was living in a bus shelter and was struggling with drug use. Mr Maselli said the woman had made changes and not committed any further offences. Magistrate Trieu Huynh said he accepted the offending was at the "lower end". Mr Huynh gave the woman a six-month good behaviour bond without conviction. She was ordered to pay $250 to the court fund and $125 in compensation to the victim. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tara.cosoleto/772cd33f-95dc-4971-be9f-96155971ee6f.jpg/r0_77_7360_4235_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg