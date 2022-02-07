CVFLW: Castlemaine Magpies add top recruits to roster ahead debut season

news, local-news,

Castlemaine Football Netball Club has recruited a raft of new players ahead of the upcoming 2022 CVFLW season. Part of the Magpies' recruitment philosophy for their debut season in the Bendigo region's premier women's competition is striking a balance of youth and experience. CFNC senior women's team manager Georgia Banks said so far the club had recruited a broad array of players. "We have a really good mixture of girls who will be playing with us this season," Banks said. "Some of them haven't played for a few years and are now returning to the game while others have come to us straight from other teams." MORE FOOTBALL: Bendigo Pioneers show might against Dandenong Stingrays Included among the new recruits are Bendigo Thunder premiership player Michelle Barkla, Britney Oliver from Kangaroo Flat, Danielle Fitzpatrick from Golden Square and Emily Cooper. Banks said the club was also seeking new players with little or no experience to come play with the Magpies. "We're actively trying to recruit girls who haven't played before as you don't need experience to join our team, everyone is welcome." The Magpies commenced pre-season training in the weeks leading up to Christmas and are now back at work each Monday and Wednesday at Camp Reserve. Most recently the senior women's team has been training with the men's team under the guidance of both men's coach Don Moran and women's coach Tiahna Cochrane. "Training with the men's team has allowed the women to get further insight from our coaches and help them fit in and feel a part of the club," Banks said. "And likewise we've had plenty of junior girls come train with us which has given them great experience. The introduction of Castlemaine this year has increased the number of teams from eight to nine, adding a bye to the league, which has also now grown to 18 rounds. Magpies start the season with a bye, which has set up a CVFLW debut match with friendly foe Kyneton under lights on Saturday April 9 at Camp Reserve. Contact Georgia Banks on 0438 849 365 for any recruitment inquiries. MORE SPORT: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150021823/392d3cea-21fb-470b-b543-1345f28357d4.png/r39_0_1041_566_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg