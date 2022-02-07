news, local-news, heathcote, ladys pass, lady's pass, worship, Hicks

A PLANNING tribunal has knocked back planning permission for a Buddhist temple on land near Heathcote over amenity concerns. Resident monks wanted a small temple capable of holding 35 worshippers at a time where they, friends and family could gather. The Hicks Lane temple would also have serviced a growing Buddhist population in the area that lacks purpose-built facilities, VCAT has now rejected the monks' appeal against a 2020 City of Greater Bendigo planning decision. More news: Greater Bendigo's active coronavirus cases rise above 1000 The tribunal found the proposal ill-suited to land that the council had previously zoned for rural use, even if it was only used between 9am and 5pm on weekends as the applicants envisaged. "It [the temple] goes well beyond being a small-scale modest place of worship", VCAT member Kerrie Birtwistle said. "[It would house] an office, communal toilets, library, kitchen, prayer space and paved car park. "Further, I was unpersuaded about the practicality of a maximum of 35 attendees being on-site at any one time, when the nature of a Buddhist temple does not have set prayer times and is open to any visitors for spontaneous visits." Ms Birtwistle questioned whether rules limiting the number of attendees to 35 at a time would limit amenity impacts. More people might attend "across the broad sweep" of weekend operating hours, she said. "The comings and goings of vehicles, and the level of activity associated with 35 persons ... or more ... on the land will be in marked contrast with the quiet, semi-rural context." More news: Bendigo Lost Trades Fair to get new funding, return in March Much of the land in the area appeared to be used for hobby farming activities and Ms Birtwistle said the temple's weekend operating hours would have coincided with the time neighbours would want to use their own land. The council told VCAT that even a 35-person limit would have been significantly higher than the norm in the area, and that noise from vehicles, chanting, singing, music, social gatherings and children playing would likely carry into neighbouring properties. Permit applicants argued people using the temple would not need a PA system or amplified music. They told VCAT that noise from religious activities would be limited to specific operating hours and would be negligible to any surrounding dwellings because the development would be 200 metres away from property boundaries and be concentrated in a shed on the property. They argued the council's planning policy did not specifically discourage people using land in rural zones for non-residential purposes.

