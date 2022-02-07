EVCA T20: Crows, Rams, Tigers and Redbacks vie for berths in grand final

sport, cricket, evca, twenty20, semi, finals, berths, emu, valley, cricket

ANOTHER big week of Twenty20 cricket action in Bendigo hits off Tuesday night with four teams vieing for a berth in the Emu Valley Cricket Association grand final. Tuesday's EVCA T20 semi-finals feature Spring Gully hosting defending champions Sedgwick and United taking on West Bendigo at Ewing Park. The Rams - who have the competition's leading run-scorer in marquee player Ryan Grundy (156) - will need to be at their best to defeat a Spring Gully side that has been in superb form throughout the tournament, comfortably winning all three of its games. MORE NEWS: Midweek penant lawn bowls: Bendigo wins battle of big guns over East United will be gunning for a berth in its third-straight Twenty20 grand final in its home clash against West Bendigo. The Tigers have been runners-up and champions of the T20 competition over the past two years and head into Tuesday's semi-final with a 3-1 record. West Bendigo is through to the semi-finals of the T20 competition for the first time and is riding a wave of momentum given it has now won three games in a row in the season-proper to be sitting inside the top four. Tuesday's semi-finals start at 5.30pm, with the two winners to meet in the grand final next Tuesday night. Meanwhile, there are another two games in the BDCA Twenty20 competition being played at the QEO this week. On Wednesday night Kangaroo Flat (1-1) takes on Strathfieldsaye (2-0-1). And on Thursday Huntly-North Epsom (0-2) meets Sandhurst (0-2), with both games beginning at 6pm. BDCA ROUND 10: Sunday ton day for Clohesy, Holmes in victories BDCA ROUND 9: Stockdale cracks hard-hitting ton as Hawks defeat Power EVCA: Cobras scrape past Marong by one run after dramatic final delivery Bendigo District Cricket Association weekend junior scores Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/G3M3FqVFYHjdnjXX9zgHHX/3f6f1e1e-b521-456a-bedf-bccd77dd1b55.jpg/r0_32_2650_1529_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg